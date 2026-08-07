David Trent Johnston
all rounder
|Full name:
|David Trent Johnston
|Nationality:
|Ireland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|67
|30
|33
|103
|47
|Innings
|63
|28
|58
|99
|45
|Overs
|488.2
|99.0
|745.5
|764.4
|153.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|46
|5
|186
|72
|7
|Runs
|2115
|636
|2080
|3364
|971
|Wickets
|66
|32
|103
|111
|47
|Avg
|32.04
|19.87
|20.19
|30.3
|20.65
|SR
|44.39
|18.56
|43.44
|41.33
|19.63
|Eco
|4.33
|6.42
|2.78
|4.39
|6.31
|BB
|5
|4
|8
|5
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|6
|3
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|67
|30
|33
|103
|47
|Innings
|53
|19
|40
|79
|33
|Not outs
|15
|7
|7
|19
|12
|Runs
|743
|249
|703
|1161
|433
|Balls Faced
|785
|184
|1239
|1287
|307
|Avg
|19.55
|20.75
|21.3
|19.35
|20.61
|SR
|94.64
|135.32
|56.73
|90.2
|141.04
|Fours
|48
|13
|89
|78
|23
|Fifties
|0
|1
|6
|2
|1
|Sixies
|23
|11
|7
|34
|21
|Highest
|45
|62
|71
|67
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0