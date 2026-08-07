David Trent Johnston

David Trent Johnston

all rounder

Full name:David Trent Johnston
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2023 Teams

Gujarat Giants

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches67303310347
Innings6328589945
Overs488.299.0745.5764.4153.5
Balls-----
Maidens465186727
Runs211563620803364971
Wickets663210311147
Avg32.0419.8720.1930.320.65
SR44.3918.5643.4441.3319.63
Eco4.336.422.784.396.31
BB54854
4w11631
5w10310
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches67303310347
Innings5319407933
Not outs15771912
Runs7432497031161433
Balls Faced78518412391287307
Avg19.5520.7521.319.3520.61
SR94.64135.3256.7390.2141.04
Fours4813897823
Fifties01621
Sixies231173421
Highest4562716762
Hundreds00000

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