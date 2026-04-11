Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189
all rounder
|Full name:
|Deepak Jagbir Hooda
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|Date of Birth (Age):
|April 19, 1995 (28)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Aries
|Height:
|180 cm
|Hometown:
|Rohtak, India
|Jersey Number:
|5
|Batting Style:
|Right Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm off break
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|21
|48
|86
|190
|Innings
|6
|8
|40
|45
|65
|Overs
|25.0
|15.5
|295.5
|239.2
|138.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|38
|4
|0
|Runs
|119
|76
|884
|1068
|1040
|Wickets
|3
|6
|23
|38
|24
|Avg
|39.66
|12.66
|38.43
|28.1
|43.33
|SR
|50
|15.83
|77.17
|37.78
|34.5
|Eco
|4.76
|4.8
|2.98
|4.46
|7.53
|BB
|1
|4
|7
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|21
|48
|86
|190
|Innings
|7
|17
|76
|76
|160
|Not outs
|1
|5
|6
|10
|31
|Runs
|153
|368
|3290
|2436
|3134
|Balls Faced
|189
|250
|5109
|2630
|2272
|Avg
|25.5
|30.66
|47
|36.9
|24.29
|SR
|80.95
|147.2
|64.39
|92.62
|137.94
|Fours
|10
|29
|369
|193
|213
|Fifties
|0
|0
|16
|12
|18
|Sixies
|1
|18
|59
|62
|143
|Highest
|33
|104
|293
|161
|108
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|11
|4
|2
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189
Deepak Hooda is one of the top cricket player, below you can check out all his achievements and defeats, as well as how he trains and what he does for a living outside of cricket matches.
The IPL teams have started preparing their line-ups for the 2026 season. In a latest update, the expected releases from the Chennai Super Kings have also been revealed to the fans. Taking a look at the list might even shock some Yellow Jersey fans.