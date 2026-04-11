Deepak Jagbir Hooda

Deepak Jagbir Hooda

all rounder

Full name:Deepak Jagbir Hooda
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):April 19, 1995 (28)
Zodiac Sign:Aries
Height:180 cm
Hometown:Rohtak, India
Jersey Number:5
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm off break
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Chennai Super Kings

India

Rajasthan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches10214886190
Innings68404565
Overs25.015.5295.5239.2138.0
Balls-----
Maidens103840
Runs1197688410681040
Wickets36233824
Avg39.6612.6638.4328.143.33
SR5015.8377.1737.7834.5
Eco4.764.82.984.467.53
BB14754
4w01001
5w00210
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches10214886190
Innings7177676160
Not outs1561031
Runs153368329024363134
Balls Faced189250510926302272
Avg25.530.664736.924.29
SR80.95147.264.3992.62137.94
Fours1029369193213
Fifties00161218
Sixies1185962143
Highest33104293161108
Hundreds011142

Deepak Jagbir Hooda Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

Deepak Hooda News

View all

Deepak Hooda is one of the top cricket player, below you can check out all his achievements and defeats, as well as how he trains and what he does for a living outside of cricket matches.

Is CSK Set to Release These Big Names Before IPL 2026?

Is CSK Set to Release These Big Names Before IPL 2026?

The IPL teams have started preparing their line-ups for the 2026 season. In a latest update, the expected releases from the Chennai Super Kings have also been revealed to the fans. Taking a look at the list might even shock some Yellow Jersey fans.

Deepak Hooda11:21 PM, 27 April, 2024

‌IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Samson-Jurel strengthening RR’s qualification by steamrolling Super Giants 

Deepak Hooda11:27 PM, 24 May, 2023

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts to Deepak Hooda providing MI with 'ultimate assist' by gifting Marcus Stoinis' wicket

Deepak Hooda11:04 PM, 01 May, 2023

IPL 2023. LSG vs RCB | Twitter calls revenge after Kohli's crowd-mocking celebration with Gambhir's act at Chinnaswamy

Deepak Hooda10:55 PM, 29 January, 2023

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as India ink series-levelling win in low-scoring Lucknow thriller

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