Delmari Tucker

International career

Delmi Tucker was born on 5 March 1997 in South Africa. She plays cricket for Western Province, the Duchesses, and the South African national team. She started her international career in June 2022. Since then, she has taken part in matches for South Africa and continues to grow as a player at the international level.

2021: In May, Tucker played for the South Africa Emerging squad against Zimbabwe. South Africa took a 3–0 lead in the five-match series. Tucker contributed with both bat and ball. In September, she was again named in the Emerging squad. This time, they faced Thailand during their tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

2022: Tucker received her first call-up to the senior national team in May. She joined the squad for the tour to Ireland after strong performances in domestic cricket. She scored more than 400 runs and took 15 wickets that season. On June 11, Tucker made her WODI debut against Ireland in Dublin. She did not bat or bowl in the match. On July 21, she made her WT20I debut against England at Chelmsford. Later in July, she joined South Africa’s squad for the cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In 2022, she also played in the T20I series against Pakistan. During this series, she scored her first half-century for South Africa. At the Western Province Cricket Association Awards, Tucker was named one of the top players for the 2021/2022 season.

2023: Tucker played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. South Africa finished second in the tournament. Australia took first place.

Her stats in the tournament were: Batting: 50 runs total, average of 8.33 Bowling: 3 wickets, average of 63.66 Catches: 2

Her stats in the tournament were:

She also played in an ODI series against England. In one match, she took 4 wickets for 28 runs. That performance helped South Africa win an important game.

2024: On February 15, Tucker made her Test debut against Australia at the W.A.C.A. The match lasted from February 15 to 17. On April 17, she played her last WODI so far, against Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom. From June 28 to July 1, she played her most recent Test match against India in Chennai. After the match against India, Tucker said that the hot and humid conditions made the game difficult. She also said the team could have done better.

WTest Matches

Debut: vs Australia at W.A.C.A, February 15–17, 2024

Last: vs India at Chennai, June 28 – July 1, 2024

WODI Matches

Debut: vs Ireland at Dublin, June 11, 2022

Last: vs Sri Lanka at Potchefstroom, April 17, 2024

WT20I Matches

Debut: vs England at Chelmsford, July 21, 2022

Last: vs Bangladesh at Kimberley, December 8, 2023

Leagues Participation

Delmi Tucker has not played in any major international franchise leagues so far.

Domestic career

Delmi Tucker began her sporting journey at Hoërskool Menlopark in Pretoria, where she played both hockey and cricket. She later represented Northerns in hockey before shifting full attention to cricket. Over the years, she developed as a reliable all-rounder in South African domestic competitions.

She played for teams like the Lions and Western Province, earning recognition for her steady performances with both bat and ball. Her contributions at the domestic level led to repeated selections for the South Africa Emerging squad in 2021. Consistent results in these matches helped her progress toward the national team. In 2023, she remained active in domestic cricket while also being part of the Proteas Women squad.

Records and achievements

Delmi Tucker received local recognition for her performances in domestic cricket.

In the 2021/2022 season, she and Kyle Simmonds were named standout players at the Western Province Cricket Association's end-of-season awards.

That same year, she was also nominated for the Women's Provincial Player of the Year Award by Cricket South Africa. Tucker has not received international awards so far.

Personal life

Delmi Tucker keeps most aspects of her personal life away from public attention. While she is known for her cricket career, details about her private world remain limited. Below is what is known so far:

Family

There is no public information about Delmi Tucker’s spouse, children, or close relatives. Her family life remains private.

Finances

Tucker’s estimated net worth is around USD 1.5 million. Most of her income comes from cricket contracts and domestic tournaments.

Fans

Her Instagram account has approximately 1,000 followers. Tucker keeps a low profile on social media platforms.