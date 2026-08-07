Dhrushant Hareshbhai Soni
all rounder
|Full name:
|Dhrushant Hareshbhai Soni
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|8
|Innings
|9
|8
|Overs
|71.5
|27.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|Runs
|393
|236
|Wickets
|12
|11
|Avg
|32.75
|21.45
|SR
|35.91
|15.09
|Eco
|5.47
|8.53
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|8
|Innings
|9
|5
|Not outs
|4
|0
|Runs
|195
|24
|Balls Faced
|154
|26
|Avg
|39
|4.8
|SR
|126.62
|92.3
|Fours
|14
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|12
|0
|Highest
|54
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0