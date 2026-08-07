Dhrushant Hareshbhai Soni

Dhrushant Hareshbhai Soni

all rounder

Full name:Dhrushant Hareshbhai Soni
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches108
Innings98
Overs71.527.4
Balls--
Maidens80
Runs393236
Wickets1211
Avg32.7521.45
SR35.9115.09
Eco5.478.53
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches108
Innings95
Not outs40
Runs19524
Balls Faced15426
Avg394.8
SR126.6292.3
Fours142
Fifties10
Sixies120
Highest5412
Hundreds00

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