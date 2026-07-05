Dilanka Srimal Auwardt
bowler
|Full name:
|Dilanka Srimal Auwardt
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|42
|25
|Innings
|44
|41
|25
|Overs
|776.2
|314.5
|86.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|136
|13
|1
|Runs
|2446
|1425
|536
|Wickets
|90
|45
|31
|Avg
|27.17
|31.66
|17.29
|SR
|51.75
|41.97
|16.74
|Eco
|3.15
|4.52
|6.19
|BB
|12
|3
|4
|4w
|4
|0
|1
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|42
|25
|Innings
|38
|31
|14
|Not outs
|12
|15
|8
|Runs
|196
|111
|50
|Balls Faced
|885
|324
|95
|Avg
|7.53
|6.93
|8.33
|SR
|22.14
|34.25
|52.63
|Fours
|18
|2
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|20
|16
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0