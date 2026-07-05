Dilanka Srimal Auwardt

Dilanka Srimal Auwardt

bowler

Full name:Dilanka Srimal Auwardt
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Kurunegala Youth CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches274225
Innings444125
Overs776.2314.586.3
Balls---
Maidens136131
Runs24461425536
Wickets904531
Avg27.1731.6617.29
SR51.7541.9716.74
Eco3.154.526.19
BB1234
4w401
5w300
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches274225
Innings383114
Not outs12158
Runs19611150
Balls Faced88532495
Avg7.536.938.33
SR22.1434.2552.63
Fours1821
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest201610
Hundreds000

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