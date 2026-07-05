Nimasara Heshan Atharagalla

Nimasara Heshan Atharagalla

all rounder

Full name:Nimasara Heshan Atharagalla
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Ace Capital CC

Kandy Nsl

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4193
Innings7193
Overs64.0118.26.0
Balls---
Maidens350
Runs31564454
Wickets10382
Avg31.516.9427
SR38.418.6818
Eco4.925.449
BB451
4w130
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4193
Innings583
Not outs322
Runs262612
Balls Faced62538
Avg134.3312
SR41.9349.05150
Fours212
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest2497
Hundreds000

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