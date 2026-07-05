Nimasara Heshan Atharagalla
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nimasara Heshan Atharagalla
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|19
|3
|Innings
|7
|19
|3
|Overs
|64.0
|118.2
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|5
|0
|Runs
|315
|644
|54
|Wickets
|10
|38
|2
|Avg
|31.5
|16.94
|27
|SR
|38.4
|18.68
|18
|Eco
|4.92
|5.44
|9
|BB
|4
|5
|1
|4w
|1
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|19
|3
|Innings
|5
|8
|3
|Not outs
|3
|2
|2
|Runs
|26
|26
|12
|Balls Faced
|62
|53
|8
|Avg
|13
|4.33
|12
|SR
|41.93
|49.05
|150
|Fours
|2
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|24
|9
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0