Sachintha Navin Peiris

Sachintha Navin Peiris

bowler

Full name:Sachintha Navin Peiris
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Kurunegala Youth CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches333630
Innings513129
Overs788.2216.091.0
Balls---
Maidens127151
Runs2518928607
Wickets823434
Avg30.727.2917.85
SR57.6838.1116.05
Eco3.194.296.67
BB963
4w300
5w510
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches333630
Innings432015
Not outs746
Runs4379057
Balls Faced82416057
Avg12.135.626.33
SR53.0356.25100
Fours4142
Fifties000
Sixies913
Highest351821
Hundreds000

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