Sachintha Navin Peiris
bowler
|Full name:
|Sachintha Navin Peiris
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|36
|30
|Innings
|51
|31
|29
|Overs
|788.2
|216.0
|91.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|127
|15
|1
|Runs
|2518
|928
|607
|Wickets
|82
|34
|34
|Avg
|30.7
|27.29
|17.85
|SR
|57.68
|38.11
|16.05
|Eco
|3.19
|4.29
|6.67
|BB
|9
|6
|3
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|5
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|36
|30
|Innings
|43
|20
|15
|Not outs
|7
|4
|6
|Runs
|437
|90
|57
|Balls Faced
|824
|160
|57
|Avg
|12.13
|5.62
|6.33
|SR
|53.03
|56.25
|100
|Fours
|41
|4
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|1
|3
|Highest
|35
|18
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0