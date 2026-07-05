Wijendra Waduge Anoj Gayan Maneesh

Wijendra Waduge Anoj Gayan Maneesh

wicket keeper

Full name:Wijendra Waduge Anoj Gayan Maneesh
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Dambulla Nsl

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches907636
Innings12131
Overs34.229.31.0
Balls---
Maidens410
Runs1961671
Wickets232
Avg9855.660.5
SR103593
Eco5.75.661
BB122
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches907636
Innings1427335
Not outs17610
Runs46961842806
Balls Faced90003064710
Avg37.5627.4932.24
SR52.1760.11113.52
Fours44513346
Fifties24105
Sixies572332
Highest23410285
Hundreds1010

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