Wijendra Waduge Anoj Gayan Maneesh
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Wijendra Waduge Anoj Gayan Maneesh
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|90
|76
|36
|Innings
|12
|13
|1
|Overs
|34.2
|29.3
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|1
|0
|Runs
|196
|167
|1
|Wickets
|2
|3
|2
|Avg
|98
|55.66
|0.5
|SR
|103
|59
|3
|Eco
|5.7
|5.66
|1
|BB
|1
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|90
|76
|36
|Innings
|142
|73
|35
|Not outs
|17
|6
|10
|Runs
|4696
|1842
|806
|Balls Faced
|9000
|3064
|710
|Avg
|37.56
|27.49
|32.24
|SR
|52.17
|60.11
|113.52
|Fours
|445
|133
|46
|Fifties
|24
|10
|5
|Sixies
|57
|23
|32
|Highest
|234
|102
|85
|Hundreds
|10
|1
|0