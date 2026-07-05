Shiwakumar Tyron
bowler
|Full name:
|Shiwakumar Tyron
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|5
|5
|Innings
|14
|4
|5
|Overs
|156.0
|11.5
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|0
|0
|Runs
|662
|92
|108
|Wickets
|16
|4
|4
|Avg
|41.37
|23
|27
|SR
|58.5
|17.75
|22.5
|Eco
|4.24
|7.77
|7.2
|BB
|5
|3
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|5
|5
|Innings
|11
|3
|3
|Not outs
|3
|2
|3
|Runs
|57
|17
|3
|Balls Faced
|166
|48
|6
|Avg
|7.12
|17
|0
|SR
|34.33
|35.41
|50
|Fours
|9
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|22
|10
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0