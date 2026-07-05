Shiwakumar Tyron

Shiwakumar Tyron

bowler

Full name:Shiwakumar Tyron
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2023 Teams

Kurunegala Youth CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches855
Innings1445
Overs156.011.515.0
Balls---
Maidens1400
Runs66292108
Wickets1644
Avg41.372327
SR58.517.7522.5
Eco4.247.777.2
BB531
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches855
Innings1133
Not outs323
Runs57173
Balls Faced166486
Avg7.12170
SR34.3335.4150
Fours920
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest22103
Hundreds000

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