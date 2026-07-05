Saputhantrige Don Prabahath Aravinda Pr
bowler
|Full name:
|Saputhantrige Don Prabahath Aravinda Pr
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|39
|22
|Innings
|59
|38
|21
|Overs
|677.0
|276.0
|60.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|93
|21
|0
|Runs
|2477
|1107
|429
|Wickets
|86
|43
|23
|Avg
|28.8
|25.74
|18.65
|SR
|47.23
|38.51
|15.65
|Eco
|3.65
|4.01
|7.15
|BB
|10
|5
|3
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|3
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|39
|22
|Innings
|61
|34
|13
|Not outs
|9
|9
|5
|Runs
|844
|354
|96
|Balls Faced
|2247
|751
|141
|Avg
|16.23
|14.16
|12
|SR
|37.56
|47.13
|68.08
|Fours
|81
|20
|3
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|2
|Highest
|63
|42
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0