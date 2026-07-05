Saputhantrige Don Prabahath Aravinda Pr

Saputhantrige Don Prabahath Aravinda Pr

bowler

Full name:Saputhantrige Don Prabahath Aravinda Pr
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Dambulla Nsl

Kurunegala Youth CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches403922
Innings593821
Overs677.0276.060.0
Balls---
Maidens93210
Runs24771107429
Wickets864323
Avg28.825.7418.65
SR47.2338.5115.65
Eco3.654.017.15
BB1053
4w110
5w310
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches403922
Innings613413
Not outs995
Runs84435496
Balls Faced2247751141
Avg16.2314.1612
SR37.5647.1368.08
Fours81203
Fifties300
Sixies112
Highest634220
Hundreds000

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