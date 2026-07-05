Dilshan Kollure

Dilshan Kollure

batsman

Full name:Dilshan Kollure

Teams

2023 Teams

Kurunegala Youth CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5156
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5156
Innings8156
Not outs001
Runs132254140
Balls Faced296533129
Avg16.516.9328
SR44.5947.65108.52
Fours15159
Fifties011
Sixies002
Highest395675
Hundreds000

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