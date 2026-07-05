Dilshan Kollure
batsman
|Full name:
|Dilshan Kollure
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|15
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|15
|6
|Innings
|8
|15
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|132
|254
|140
|Balls Faced
|296
|533
|129
|Avg
|16.5
|16.93
|28
|SR
|44.59
|47.65
|108.52
|Fours
|15
|15
|9
|Fifties
|0
|1
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|2
|Highest
|39
|56
|75
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0