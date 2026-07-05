Divyang Himganekar
bowler
|Full name:
|Divyang Himganekar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|34
|Innings
|2
|9
|29
|Overs
|23.0
|48.0
|86.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|2
|1
|Runs
|36
|271
|618
|Wickets
|1
|6
|26
|Avg
|36
|45.16
|23.76
|SR
|138
|48
|19.88
|Eco
|1.56
|5.64
|7.17
|BB
|1
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|34
|Innings
|1
|7
|21
|Not outs
|0
|1
|7
|Runs
|46
|86
|225
|Balls Faced
|104
|118
|177
|Avg
|46
|14.33
|16.07
|SR
|44.23
|72.88
|127.11
|Fours
|7
|7
|20
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|6
|Highest
|46
|37
|47
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0