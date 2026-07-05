Divyang Himganekar

Divyang Himganekar

bowler

Full name:Divyang Himganekar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Maharashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1934
Innings2929
Overs23.048.086.1
Balls---
Maidens1021
Runs36271618
Wickets1626
Avg3645.1623.76
SR1384819.88
Eco1.565.647.17
BB124
4w002
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1934
Innings1721
Not outs017
Runs4686225
Balls Faced104118177
Avg4614.3316.07
SR44.2372.88127.11
Fours7720
Fifties000
Sixies026
Highest463747
Hundreds000

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