Eden Apple Tom
bowler
|Full name:
|Eden Apple Tom
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|Overs
|37.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|6
|Runs
|155
|Wickets
|7
|Avg
|22.14
|SR
|31.71
|Eco
|4.18
|BB
|6
|4w
|1
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|16
|Balls Faced
|34
|Avg
|16
|SR
|47.05
|Fours
|3
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|16
|Hundreds
|0