Eden Apple Tom

Eden Apple Tom

bowler

Full name:Eden Apple Tom
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Kerala

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches2
Innings4
Overs37.0
Balls-
Maidens6
Runs155
Wickets7
Avg22.14
SR31.71
Eco4.18
BB6
4w1
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches2
Innings1
Not outs0
Runs16
Balls Faced34
Avg16
SR47.05
Fours3
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest16
Hundreds0

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