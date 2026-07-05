Edward Barnes

Edward Barnes

bowler

Full name:Edward Barnes
Nationality:England

Teams

2024 Teams

Leicestershire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches25126
Innings37125
Overs490.394.213.0
Balls---
Maidens5810
Runs1911560159
Wickets42152
Avg45.537.3379.5
SR70.0737.7339
Eco3.895.9312.23
BB522
4w100
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches25126
Innings3482
Not outs840
Runs540777
Balls Faced11731216
Avg20.7619.253.5
SR46.0363.63116.66
Fours7341
Fifties200
Sixies310
Highest83337
Hundreds000

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