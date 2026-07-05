Edward Barnes
bowler
|Full name:
|Edward Barnes
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|12
|6
|Innings
|37
|12
|5
|Overs
|490.3
|94.2
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|58
|1
|0
|Runs
|1911
|560
|159
|Wickets
|42
|15
|2
|Avg
|45.5
|37.33
|79.5
|SR
|70.07
|37.73
|39
|Eco
|3.89
|5.93
|12.23
|BB
|5
|2
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|12
|6
|Innings
|34
|8
|2
|Not outs
|8
|4
|0
|Runs
|540
|77
|7
|Balls Faced
|1173
|121
|6
|Avg
|20.76
|19.25
|3.5
|SR
|46.03
|63.63
|116.66
|Fours
|73
|4
|1
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|1
|0
|Highest
|83
|33
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0