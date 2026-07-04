Edward James Nuttall

Edward James Nuttall

bowler

Full name:Edward James Nuttall
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches424977
Innings784876
Overs1031.5354.4248.1
Balls---
Maidens162202
Runs403119652144
Wickets1306973
Avg3128.4729.36
SR47.6230.8420.39
Eco3.95.548.63
BB743
4w120
5w400
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches424977
Innings382018
Not outs231114
Runs1454247
Balls Faced4828355
Avg9.664.6611.75
SR30.0850.685.45
Fours2552
Fifties000
Sixies003
Highest241313
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Henry, Matt

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Foulkes, Zak

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Davey, Sean Benjamin

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McKenzie, Angus

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Laughlin, Ben

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Hay, Mitchell James

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