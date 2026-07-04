Edward James Nuttall
bowler
|Full name:
|Edward James Nuttall
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|49
|77
|Innings
|78
|48
|76
|Overs
|1031.5
|354.4
|248.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|162
|20
|2
|Runs
|4031
|1965
|2144
|Wickets
|130
|69
|73
|Avg
|31
|28.47
|29.36
|SR
|47.62
|30.84
|20.39
|Eco
|3.9
|5.54
|8.63
|BB
|7
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|2
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|49
|77
|Innings
|38
|20
|18
|Not outs
|23
|11
|14
|Runs
|145
|42
|47
|Balls Faced
|482
|83
|55
|Avg
|9.66
|4.66
|11.75
|SR
|30.08
|50.6
|85.45
|Fours
|25
|5
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|3
|Highest
|24
|13
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0