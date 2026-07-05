Eldhose Mathew

Eldhose Mathew

wicket keeper

Full name:Eldhose Mathew
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings99
Overs32.032.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs247247
Wickets1414
Avg17.6417.64
SR13.7113.71
Eco7.717.71
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings88
Not outs11
Runs4848
Balls Faced6363
Avg6.856.85
SR76.1976.19
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1818
Hundreds00

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