Eldhose Mathew
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Eldhose Mathew
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|9
|9
|Overs
|32.0
|32.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|247
|247
|Wickets
|14
|14
|Avg
|17.64
|17.64
|SR
|13.71
|13.71
|Eco
|7.71
|7.71
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|48
|48
|Balls Faced
|63
|63
|Avg
|6.85
|6.85
|SR
|76.19
|76.19
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|18
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0