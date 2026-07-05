Fanyan Majeed Mughal

Fanyan Majeed Mughal

all rounder

Full name:Fanyan Majeed Mughal
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2024 Teams

Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings2020
Overs63.363.3
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs468468
Wickets1818
Avg2626
SR21.1621.16
Eco7.377.37
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings1818
Not outs22
Runs274274
Balls Faced246246
Avg17.1217.12
SR111.38111.38
Fours2323
Fifties11
Sixies1414
Highest5656
Hundreds00

Another Players

Khan, Bilal Muhammad

Khan, Bilal Muhammad

Maithani, Gaurav

Maithani, Gaurav

George, Basil

George, Basil

Khanna, Niraj

Khanna, Niraj

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Aziz Malek, Zoheb

Bishnoi, Ashok

Bishnoi, Ashok

Manu, Yadav

Manu, Yadav

Alocious, Anil

Alocious, Anil

Thamotharam, Varun Prasath

Thamotharam, Varun Prasath

Arora, Bikram

Arora, Bikram