Fanyan Majeed Mughal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Fanyan Majeed Mughal
|Nationality:
|Malta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|20
|20
|Overs
|63.3
|63.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|468
|468
|Wickets
|18
|18
|Avg
|26
|26
|SR
|21.16
|21.16
|Eco
|7.37
|7.37
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|18
|18
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|274
|274
|Balls Faced
|246
|246
|Avg
|17.12
|17.12
|SR
|111.38
|111.38
|Fours
|23
|23
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|14
|14
|Highest
|56
|56
|Hundreds
|0
|0