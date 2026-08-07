Faye Tunnicliffe
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Faye Tunnicliffe
|Nationality:
|South africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|10
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|10
|6
|Innings
|2
|8
|6
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|15
|56
|134
|Balls Faced
|21
|97
|120
|Avg
|7.5
|9.33
|22.33
|SR
|71.42
|57.73
|111.66
|Fours
|1
|5
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|4
|Highest
|15
|18
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0