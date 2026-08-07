Faye Tunnicliffe

Faye Tunnicliffe

wicket keeper

Full name:Faye Tunnicliffe
Nationality:South africa

Teams

2026 Teams

South Africa Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches3106
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches3106
Innings286
Not outs020
Runs1556134
Balls Faced2197120
Avg7.59.3322.33
SR71.4257.73111.66
Fours1512
Fifties000
Sixies004
Highest151829
Hundreds000

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