Galapatha Arachchige Vinushka Thrimalsha Silva

Galapatha Arachchige Vinushka Thrimalsha Silva

wicket keeper

Full name:Galapatha Arachchige Vinushka Thrimalsha Silva
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Colombo CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches14
Innings10
Overs1.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs100
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco100
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches14
Innings04
Not outs00
Runs087
Balls Faced062
Avg021.75
SR0140.32
Fours011
Fifties01
Sixies04
Highest074
Hundreds00

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