Galapatha Arachchige Vinushka Thrimalsha Silva
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Galapatha Arachchige Vinushka Thrimalsha Silva
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|10
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|10
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|0
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|87
|Balls Faced
|0
|62
|Avg
|0
|21.75
|SR
|0
|140.32
|Fours
|0
|11
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|4
|Highest
|0
|74
|Hundreds
|0
|0