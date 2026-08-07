Gangam Anikethreddy

Gangam Anikethreddy

all rounder

Full name:Gangam Anikethreddy
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches565
Innings665
Overs130.354.119.0
Balls---
Maidens2432
Runs457246104
Wickets16108
Avg28.5624.613
SR48.9332.514.25
Eco3.54.545.47
BB732
4w100
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches565
Innings1022
Not outs101
Runs52912
Balls Faced117198
Avg5.774.512
SR44.4447.36150
Fours501
Fifties000
Sixies201
Highest1997
Hundreds000

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