Gangam Anikethreddy
all rounder
|Full name:
|Gangam Anikethreddy
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|6
|5
|Innings
|6
|6
|5
|Overs
|130.3
|54.1
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|24
|3
|2
|Runs
|457
|246
|104
|Wickets
|16
|10
|8
|Avg
|28.56
|24.6
|13
|SR
|48.93
|32.5
|14.25
|Eco
|3.5
|4.54
|5.47
|BB
|7
|3
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|6
|5
|Innings
|10
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|52
|9
|12
|Balls Faced
|117
|19
|8
|Avg
|5.77
|4.5
|12
|SR
|44.44
|47.36
|150
|Fours
|5
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|1
|Highest
|19
|9
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0