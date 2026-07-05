Gaurav Mishra
all rounder
|Full name:
|Gaurav Mishra
|Nationality:
|Romania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|12
|12
|Overs
|33.0
|33.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|242
|242
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|40.33
|40.33
|SR
|33
|33
|Eco
|7.33
|7.33
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|70
|70
|Balls Faced
|61
|61
|Avg
|17.5
|17.5
|SR
|114.75
|114.75
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|24
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0