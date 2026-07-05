Gaurav Mishra

Gaurav Mishra

all rounder

Full name:Gaurav Mishra
Nationality:Romania

Teams

2023 Teams

Romania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Overs33.033.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs242242
Wickets66
Avg40.3340.33
SR3333
Eco7.337.33
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings66
Not outs22
Runs7070
Balls Faced6161
Avg17.517.5
SR114.75114.75
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2424
Hundreds00

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