Sudeep Thakur

Sudeep Thakur

all rounder

Full name:Sudeep Thakur
Nationality:Romania

Teams

2023 Teams

Romania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings44
Overs12.012.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs102102
Wickets33
Avg3434
SR2424
Eco8.58.5
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Not outs33
Runs107107
Balls Faced9090
Avg53.553.5
SR118.88118.88
Fours1414
Fifties11
Sixies11
Highest5555
Hundreds00

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