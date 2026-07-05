Sudeep Thakur
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sudeep Thakur
|Nationality:
|Romania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|12.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|102
|102
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|34
|34
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|8.5
|8.5
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|107
|107
|Balls Faced
|90
|90
|Avg
|53.5
|53.5
|SR
|118.88
|118.88
|Fours
|14
|14
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|55
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0