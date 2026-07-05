Gokhan Goktug Alta

Gokhan Goktug Alta

all rounder

Full name:Gokhan Goktug Alta
Nationality:Turkiye
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Turkiye

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs13.013.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs117117
Wickets44
Avg29.2529.25
SR19.519.5
Eco99
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs5656
Balls Faced7575
Avg1414
SR74.6674.66
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest2828
Hundreds00

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