Gokhan Goktug Alta
all rounder
|Full name:
|Gokhan Goktug Alta
|Nationality:
|Turkiye
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|13.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|117
|117
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|29.25
|29.25
|SR
|19.5
|19.5
|Eco
|9
|9
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|56
|56
|Balls Faced
|75
|75
|Avg
|14
|14
|SR
|74.66
|74.66
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|28
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0