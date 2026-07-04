Muhammed Turkmen

Muhammed Turkmen

bowler

Full name:Muhammed Turkmen
Nationality:Turkiye
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Istanbul Ksk

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Overs8.08.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4545
Wickets33
Avg1515
SR1616
Eco5.625.62
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs3232
Balls Faced2020
Avg1616
SR160160
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest2323
Hundreds00

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