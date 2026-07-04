Muhammed Turkmen
bowler
|Full name:
|Muhammed Turkmen
|Nationality:
|Turkiye
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|8.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|45
|45
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|15
|15
|SR
|16
|16
|Eco
|5.62
|5.62
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|32
|32
|Balls Faced
|20
|20
|Avg
|16
|16
|SR
|160
|160
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0