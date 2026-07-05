Murat Yilmaz
all rounder
|Full name:
|Murat Yilmaz
|Nationality:
|Turkiye
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|4.5
|4.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|29
|29
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|6
|6
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|2
|2
|Balls Faced
|7
|7
|Avg
|2
|2
|SR
|28.57
|28.57
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0