Murat Yilmaz

Murat Yilmaz

all rounder

Full name:Murat Yilmaz
Nationality:Turkiye

Teams

2023 Teams

Turkiye

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Overs4.54.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2929
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco66
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs22
Balls Faced77
Avg22
SR28.5728.57
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

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