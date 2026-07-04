Ali Turkmen

Ali Turkmen

all rounder

Full name:Ali Turkmen
Nationality:Turkiye
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Istanbul Ksk

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Overs26.026.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs156156
Wickets88
Avg19.519.5
SR19.519.5
Eco66
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Not outs33
Runs7575
Balls Faced5656
Avg18.7518.75
SR133.92133.92
Fours99
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest4040
Hundreds00

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