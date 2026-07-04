Ali Turkmen
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ali Turkmen
|Nationality:
|Turkiye
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|26.0
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|156
|156
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|19.5
|19.5
|SR
|19.5
|19.5
|Eco
|6
|6
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|75
|75
|Balls Faced
|56
|56
|Avg
|18.75
|18.75
|SR
|133.92
|133.92
|Fours
|9
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|40
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0