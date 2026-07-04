Gordon Bryan
bowler
|Full name:
|Gordon Bryan
|Nationality:
|Jamaica
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|8
|4
|Overs
|86.2
|25.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|16
|1
|Runs
|281
|131
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|46.83
|21.83
|SR
|86.33
|25.83
|Eco
|3.25
|5.07
|BB
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|8
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|79
|9
|Balls Faced
|133
|21
|Avg
|9.87
|4.5
|SR
|59.39
|42.85
|Fours
|11
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|42
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0