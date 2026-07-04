Gordon Bryan

Gordon Bryan

bowler

Full name:Gordon Bryan
Nationality:Jamaica

Teams

2023 Teams

Jamaica Scorpions

Surrey Risers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches44
Innings84
Overs86.225.5
Balls--
Maidens161
Runs281131
Wickets66
Avg46.8321.83
SR86.3325.83
Eco3.255.07
BB32
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches44
Innings82
Not outs00
Runs799
Balls Faced13321
Avg9.874.5
SR59.3942.85
Fours110
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest425
Hundreds00

Another Players

Bryan, Jameel

Bryan, Jameel

Thomas, Aldane

Thomas, Aldane

Leveridge, Reynard

Leveridge, Reynard

McDonald, Andrae

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Roberts, Kashaine

Roberts, Kashaine

Mindley, Marquino

Mindley, Marquino

Beckford, Daniel

Beckford, Daniel

Wolliston, Damion

Wolliston, Damion

Riley, Mickayle

Riley, Mickayle

Hyatt, Danza

Hyatt, Danza