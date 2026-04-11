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International career

Grace Margaret Harris, born on 18 September 1993 in Ipswich, Queensland, is an Australian cricketer known for her ability as a hard-hitting batter and off-spin bowler. She made her international debut for Australia in August 2015, stepping into the national side as an all-rounder.

She plays across formats and has represented Australia in T20Is and ODIs, contributing both with quick scoring at the crease and handy overs with the ball. Harris has combined her international career with consistent performances in domestic cricket for Queensland Fire in the Women’s National Cricket League and for the Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League.

2015: Made her T20I debut vs Ireland at Dublin on 19 August. Took 2 for 15 in three overs and was named Player of the Series as Australia won 3–0. Selected in the squad for matches against England later that year, but did not establish a permanent place.

2016: On 2 February, she debuted in ODIs vs India at Canberra during the ICC Women’s Championship, taking one wicket in a 101-run victory.

2017–2021: Spent extended time outside the national side, continuing to perform in domestic cricket with Queensland Fire and Brisbane Heat, where she became a consistent match-winner and multiple-time WBBL champion.

2022: Recalled for the Australia A series vs England during the Women’s Ashes. Named in the squad for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand, where Australia claimed the title. In July, part of the team that won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. On 20 December in Mumbai, she produced her career-best innings of 64 from 35 balls vs India, adding 129 runs in 62 balls with Ashleigh Gardner.

2023: Played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. Took her first World Cup wickets in the match vs Sri Lanka and featured in the final against South Africa as Australia lifted another world title.

2024: On 27 March in Mirpur vs Bangladesh, scored 47 off 34 balls in the second T20I, helping secure a 3–0 sweep. In October, appeared in the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, playing against New Zealand, India, and South Africa. Australia reached the semifinals but were eliminated by South Africa on 17 October.

2025: Returned for the Women’s Ashes T20 series vs England in January. On 23 January, her late runs under the DLS method helped Australia clinch victory and secure the Ashes. In March, toured New Zealand and played in the third T20I at Wellington on 26 March, part of another 3–0 sweep. On 20 September in Delhi, she played her most recent ODI vs India, before suffering a calf injury that forced her withdrawal from the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, with Heather Graham replacing her in the squad.

Leagues Participation

Grace Harris has become one of the most dynamic figures in franchise cricket. She has starred in Australia’s WBBL for nearly a decade, made her mark in India’s Women’s Premier League, and in recent years has impressed as a standout overseas player in The Hundred in England. Across these leagues, she has built her reputation as a fearless all-rounder and one of the most entertaining cricketers in the women’s game.

Women’s Hundred

Grace Harris joined the London Spirit in 2024, immediately winning attention for her powerful stroke play. By 2025, she had become one of the tournament’s most talked-about players. Her unbeaten 89 from 42 balls against Oval Invincibles in the opening match of the 2025 season was described as one of the best innings in the competition’s short history.

Year Team Notes 2024 London Spirit Debut season, signed as an overseas player 2025 London Spirit Scored 89 off 42 vs Oval Invincibles, topped run charts, contract £65,000

Women’s Premier League

Harris entered the Women’s Premier League in 2023 with the UP Warriorz, signed for INR 75 lakh. She quickly became a core overseas all-rounder. Over three seasons, she scored more than 580 runs, added 13 wickets, and produced one of the WPL’s most remarkable feats: a hat-trick in the 2025 season against Delhi Capitals.

Year Team Notes 2023 UP Warriorz Signed for INR 75 lakh, top run-scorer for the team with 230 runs 2024 UP Warriorz Continued as an all-rounder, led the team in catches, and the team finished 4th 2025 UP Warriorz Took a hat-trick vs Delhi Capitals, one of only three players in WPL history to achieve this

Women’s Big Bash League

Harris has been a mainstay of the Brisbane Heat since 2015. Known for combining explosive batting with off-spin, she has delivered some of the WBBL’s most famous innings. Her 136 off 59 balls against Perth Scorchers in WBBL|09 remains the highest individual score in league history. In 2023–24, she scored over 500 runs in a single season, finishing third on the tournament run chart.

Year Team Notes 2015–16 Brisbane Heat Debut season, scored a century and took four wickets in the same match vs Sydney Sixers 2018–19 Brisbane Heat Scored fastest century in WBBL history (100 off 42 balls) 2020–21 Brisbane Heat Scored 81 vs Melbourne Stars, Player of the Match 2021–22 Brisbane Heat Named Player of the Season, top score 75 vs Hobart Hurricanes 2023–24 Brisbane Heat 501 runs, average 41.75, strike rate 165.89, scored record 136 vs Perth Scorchers 2024–25 Brisbane Heat Guided team to Grand Final vs Melbourne Renegades, contract extended to WBBL

Domestic career

Grace Harris began her domestic career with Queensland Fire in the 2010–11 WNCL season at the age of 17. From the start, she showed the ability to influence matches both with the bat and ball. By the 2012–13 season, she was already viewed as one of the state’s rising all-rounders, and within two years she became a regular starter. Her contributions with quick runs in the middle order and decisive spells of off-spin helped Queensland achieve consistency. A major highlight came in the 2020–21 season, when Harris played a central role in Queensland Fire’s first-ever WNCL title, defeating Victoria in the final.

With the launch of the Women’s Big Bash League in 2015, she joined Brisbane Heat as an original squad member. Her debut season included one of the most memorable all-round performances in league history: 103 runs from 55 balls and four wickets against Sydney Sixers in December 2015. Over time, she became one of Brisbane Heat’s defining players, guiding the team to back-to-back championships in 2018–19 and 2019–20. Her 42-ball century in the 2018–19 season set a record as the fastest in the competition, while her unbeaten 136 off 59 balls vs Perth Scorchers in 2023–24 remains the highest individual score in WBBL history.

Beyond Queensland and the Brisbane Heat, Harris has also represented Australia A since 2019 in series against England A and India A. At the club level, she has played for Western Suburbs District Cricket Club, where she contributes as a senior player and mentor. Her domestic influence has expanded internationally: she signed with UP Warriorz in India’s WPL in 2023 and London Spirit in The Hundred in 2024, delivering headline performances in both competitions.

Records and achievements

Grace Harris has built a career defined by power, versatility, and match-winning impact. She has set records in Australia’s WBBL, delivered key performances in international cricket, and achieved milestones across the world’s major leagues. Her achievements highlight her role as one of the most dangerous all-rounders of her generation.

2015: Became the first player in WBBL history to score a century and take four wickets in the same match: 103 off 55 balls and four wickets vs Sydney Sixers. Named Player of the Series in her international debut against Ireland.

2018–19: Scored the fastest century in WBBL history at the time — 100 runs off 42 balls. Helped Brisbane Heat secure their first WBBL title.

2019–20: Part of Brisbane Heat’s squad that completed back-to-back WBBL championships.

2020–21: Played a leading role in Queensland Fire’s first-ever WNCL title, defeating Victoria in the final.

2021–22: Named Brisbane Heat Player of the Season for consistent batting and bowling contributions.

2022: Scored her career-best T20I innings of 64 from 35 balls vs India in Mumbai. Won a Commonwealth Games gold medal with Australia in Birmingham.

2023: Member of the Australian squad that won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

2023–24: Set the highest individual score in WBBL history, hitting 136 off 59 balls against Perth Scorchers. Finished the season as the third-highest run-scorer with 501 runs.

2025: Claimed a hat-trick in the WPL for UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, becoming the third player in league history to achieve it. In The Hundred, scored 89 off 42 balls vs Oval Invincibles in the opening match and ended the season as top run-scorer, strike rate leader, and six-hitting leader for London Spirit.

Other distinctions:

Among the few Australian cricketers to have played in three major women’s leagues: WBBL, WPL, and The Hundred.

Known worldwide for her fearless power-hitting and ability to alter games within a few overs.

Recognized as one of the fastest-scoring women’s batters, with strike rates above 140 in multiple domestic and franchise tournaments.

Personal life

Grace Harris is known not only for her powerful cricket but also for her lively character and humor, which have made her one of the most popular figures in Australian women’s cricket. Away from the field, she has kept her personal life relatively private, with most details focusing on her family, career, and lifestyle.

Finance

Her estimated net worth is around AUD 1–2 million (as of 2025). The bulk of her earnings comes from contracts with Brisbane Heat and Queensland Fire, her overseas stints in the WPL with UP Warriorz and The Hundred with London Spirit, as well as sponsorships. She is among the highest-paid players in the Brisbane Heat squad and is valued as a reliable overseas signing in both India and England.

Family

Grace Harris was born in Brisbane, Queensland, on 18 September 1993. She grew up in a supportive, sports-oriented household. Her sister, Laura Harris, is also a professional cricketer, and the two have often played alongside each other for Brisbane Heat and Queensland Fire. Their close partnership has been a distinctive feature of Australian domestic cricket.

As of 2025, there is no public information about Grace Harris being married or having children. She appears entirely focused on her playing career and has often credited her family for backing her cricket journey.

Scandals

Harris has maintained a clean public profile. She has avoided controversies and is instead admired for her humor, professionalism, and positive presence in team environments. Both teammates and fans often describe her as one of the most approachable cricketers in the women’s game.

Fan Base

Grace Harris enjoys a growing following thanks to her personality and fearless playing style. On Instagram (@graceharris_48) and X (Twitter), she has around 120,000 followers combined. She regularly shares behind-the-scenes photos with teammates from Brisbane Heat, Queensland Fire, UP Warriorz, and London Spirit. Her mix of lighthearted posts, training clips, and matchday moments has made her a fan favorite both in Australia and internationally.