Squads Surrey vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 16.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Morris Fi
bowler
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Johnson Grace M
all rounder
Spence Jemima
batsman
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Cross Kate
bowler
Moore Kalea
bowler
Norris Tara
bowler
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Potts Grace
bowler
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Lewis Gaby
batsman