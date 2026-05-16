Squads Surrey vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 16.05.2026

List a

SUR
SUR

250

LAT
LAT

246

Playing

SUR
SUR
LAT
LAT
First TeamSecond Team
Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Morris Fi

bowler

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Johnson Grace M

all rounder

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Bench

SUR
SUR
LAT
LAT
First TeamSecond Team
Capsey Alice

all rounder

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Lewis Gaby

batsman