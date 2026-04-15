Squads Surrey vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Ward Maddie
batsman
Spence Jemima
batsman
Thomas Erin
batsman
Moore Kalea
bowler
Campbell Ami
batsman
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Langston Beth
bowler
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Slater Rachel
bowler
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Cooper Claudie
bowler
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Woolston Jessica
all rounder
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Blackwell Ines
no information yet
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Hall Grace
bowler
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Rainey Hannah
bowler