Squads Surrey vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.04.2026

List a

SUR
SUR

193

YOR
YOR

185

Playing

SUR
SUR
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Smith Bryony

all rounder

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Woolston Jessica

all rounder

Bench

SUR
SUR
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Capsey Alice

all rounder

Blackwell Ines

no information yet