Match details Warwickshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.04.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

337

SUR
SUR

389

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, April 11, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersPerrin Davina, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Brewer Chloe, Wraith Natasha, Arlott Emily, Wong Issy, Taylor Mary, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah
BenchBeech Sophie, Hardwick Hannah

Surrey Squad

PlayersSpence Jemima, Scholfield Paige, Capsey Alice, Davidson-Richards Alice, Dunkley Sophia, Chathli Kira Meghan, Wyatt Danielle, Monaghan Alice, Brown Maitlan, Gregory Danielle, Coleman Tilly
BenchChatterji Priyanaz, Moore Kalea, Smith Bryony

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet