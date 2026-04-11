Match details Warwickshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Warwickshire Squad
|Players
|Perrin Davina, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Brewer Chloe, Wraith Natasha, Arlott Emily, Wong Issy, Taylor Mary, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah
|Bench
|Beech Sophie, Hardwick Hannah
Surrey Squad
|Players
|Spence Jemima, Scholfield Paige, Capsey Alice, Davidson-Richards Alice, Dunkley Sophia, Chathli Kira Meghan, Wyatt Danielle, Monaghan Alice, Brown Maitlan, Gregory Danielle, Coleman Tilly
|Bench
|Chatterji Priyanaz, Moore Kalea, Smith Bryony
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet