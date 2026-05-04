Match details The Blaze vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 04.05.2026

List a

BLA
BLA

166

SUR
SUR

164

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:The Blaze won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, May 04, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Jones Amy, Bryce Kathryn, Elwiss Georgia, Bryce Sarah, Claridge Ella, Jones Emma, Gordon Kirstie, Higham Lucy, Groves Josie
BenchBaker Olivia, Ballinger Grace, Kelly Marie, Kirk Michaela, Knott Charli, McCarthy Cassidy, Phillips Charley N, Prendergast Orla, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Thanawala Prisha, Wheeler Amy

Surrey Squad

PlayersScholfield Paige, Monaghan Alice, Chathli Kira Meghan, Smith Bryony, Davidson-Richards Alice, Spence Jemima, Cranstone Aylish, Brown Maitlan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Gregory Danielle, Coleman Tilly
BenchCapsey Alice, Dunkley Sophia, Moore Kalea, Wyatt Danielle

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet