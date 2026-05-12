Match details Surrey vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 12.05.2026

List a

SUR
SUR

229

ESS
ESS

227

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Tuesday, May 12, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersMonaghan Alice, Scholfield Paige, Smith Bryony, Davidson-Richards Alice, Brown Maitlan, Wyatt Danielle, Spence Jemima, Cranstone Aylish, Moore Kalea, Chatterji Priyanaz, Gregory Danielle
BenchCapsey Alice, Chathli Kira Meghan, Coleman Tilly, Dunkley Sophia

Essex Squad

PlayersScrivens Grace, Griffith Cordelia, Dowse Ariana, Smale Sophia, Macleod Alice, Gardner Joana, Miller Florence H, Carr Amara, Munro Sophie, Coppack Kate Louise, Gray Eva
BenchGrewcock Jodie, MacGregor Esmae

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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