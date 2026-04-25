Squads Somerset vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 25.04.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

337

SUR
SUR

201

Playing

SOM
SOM
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Smith Bryony

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Harris Lola

no information yet

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Bench

SOM
SOM
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Davis Ruby

batsman

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Vukusic Erin

no information yet