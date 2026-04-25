Squads Somerset vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 25.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Holland Niamh
bowler
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Knight Heather
batsman
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Moore Kalea
bowler
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Harris Lola
no information yet
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Davis Ruby
batsman
Spence Jemima
batsman
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Vukusic Erin
no information yet