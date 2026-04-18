Squads Surrey vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 18.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Villiers Mady
bowler
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Windsor Emily
batsman
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Spence Jemima
batsman
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Moore Kalea
bowler
Turner Sophia
bowler
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Filer Lauren
bowler
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Levick Katie
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Robson Harriet
no information yet
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Rodgers Mia
wicket keeper
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Turner Phoebe
bowler