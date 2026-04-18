Squads Surrey vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 18.04.2026

List a

SUR
SUR

258

DUR
DUR

256

Playing

SUR
SUR
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Bench

SUR
SUR
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Robson Harriet

no information yet

Rodgers Mia

wicket keeper

Smith Bryony

all rounder