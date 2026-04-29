Results Score Hampshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026

List a

HAM
HAM

272

SUR
SUR

259

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Wyatt Daniellebatsman11986121138.37
Scholfield Paigeall rounder44556080
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Wellington Amandabowler1005715.700
Bell Laurenbowler1014114.110

Latest Highlights

48.6
W

Bell to Corteen-Coleman, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Gregory)

48.5
1

Bell to Gregory, 1 run

48.4
.

Bell to Gregory, 0 runs

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