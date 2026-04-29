Results Score Hampshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Wyatt Daniellebatsman
|119
|86
|12
|1
|138.37
|Scholfield Paigeall rounder
|44
|55
|6
|0
|80
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Wellington Amandabowler
|10
|0
|57
|1
|5.7
|0
|0
|Bell Laurenbowler
|10
|1
|41
|1
|4.1
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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48.6
W
Bell to Corteen-Coleman, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Gregory)
48.5
1
Bell to Gregory, 1 run
48.4
.
Bell to Gregory, 0 runs