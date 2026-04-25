Results Score Somerset vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 25.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Capsey Aliceall rounder
|59
|58
|9
|0
|101.72
|Davidson-Richards Aliceall rounder
|48
|37
|7
|0
|129.73
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Skelton Chloebowler
|8
|0
|42
|2
|5.25
|0
|0
|Dean Charlieall rounder
|7.2
|1
|22
|3
|3
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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33.2
W
Dean to Corteen-Coleman, appeal, wicket (bowled - Corteen-Coleman)
33.1
1
Dean to Monaghan, 0 runs
32.6
4
Skelton to Corteen-Coleman, 4 runs