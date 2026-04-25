Results Score Somerset vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 25.04.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

337

SUR
SUR

201

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Capsey Aliceall rounder595890101.72
Davidson-Richards Aliceall rounder483770129.73
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Skelton Chloebowler804225.2500
Dean Charlieall rounder7.21223300

Latest Highlights

33.2
W

Dean to Corteen-Coleman, appeal, wicket (bowled - Corteen-Coleman)

33.1
1

Dean to Monaghan, 0 runs

32.6
4

Skelton to Corteen-Coleman, 4 runs

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