Squads Surrey vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 12.05.2026

List a

SUR
SUR

229

ESS
ESS

227

Playing

SUR
SUR
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Gray Eva

bowler

Bench

SUR
SUR
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Capsey Alice

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet