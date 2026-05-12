Squads Surrey vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 12.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Smale Sophia
bowler
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Macleod Alice
batsman
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Spence Jemima
batsman
Miller Florence H
batsman
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Moore Kalea
bowler
Munro Sophie
bowler
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Gray Eva
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Dunkley Sophia
batsman