Match details Surrey vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 16.05.2026

List a

SUR
SUR

250

LAT
LAT

246

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersMonaghan Alice, Dunkley Sophia, Scholfield Paige, Davidson-Richards Alice, Chathli Kira Meghan, Brown Maitlan, Spence Jemima, Cranstone Aylish, Moore Kalea, Chatterji Priyanaz, Gregory Danielle
BenchCapsey Alice, Coleman Tilly, Smith Bryony, Wyatt Danielle

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie, Penna Madeline, Morris Fi, Johnson Grace M, Lister Ailsa, Cross Kate, Norris Tara, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah
BenchCarter Darcey, Ecclestone Sophie, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet