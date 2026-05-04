Squads The Blaze vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 04.05.2026

List a

BLA
BLA

166

SUR
SUR

164

Playing

BLA
BLA
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Jones Emma

no information yet

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Bench

BLA
BLA
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Capsey Alice

all rounder

Knott Charli

all rounder

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet