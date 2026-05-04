Squads The Blaze vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 04.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Spence Jemima
batsman
Jones Emma
no information yet
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Groves Josie
bowler
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Baker Olivia
bowler
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Kelly Marie
batsman
Moore Kalea
bowler
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Knott Charli
all rounder
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Phillips Charley N
batsman
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Wheeler Amy
bowler