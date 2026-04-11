Squads Warwickshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.04.2026

List a

WAR
WAR

337

SUR
SUR

389

Playing

WAR
WAR
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Perrin Davina

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Wong Issy

bowler

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Bench

WAR
WAR
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Beech Sophie

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder