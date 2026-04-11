Squads Warwickshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Spence Jemima
batsman
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
George Katie
bowler
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Arlott Emily
bowler
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Wong Issy
bowler
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Davis Georgia
bowler
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Baker Hannah
bowler
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Beech Sophie
no information yet
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Moore Kalea
bowler