Match details Surrey vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.04.2026

List a

SUR
SUR

193

YOR
YOR

185

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, April 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersSmith Bryony, Monaghan Alice, Scholfield Paige, Davidson-Richards Alice, Chathli Kira Meghan, Spence Jemima, Moore Kalea, Brown Maitlan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Gregory Danielle, Coleman Tilly
BenchCapsey Alice, Dunkley Sophia, Wyatt Danielle

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersWinfield Lauren, Boyce Georgie, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Ward Maddie, Thomas Erin, Campbell Ami, Langston Beth, Slater Rachel, Cooper Claudie, Woolston Jessica
BenchBlackwell Ines, Hall Grace, Rainey Hannah

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet