Match details Surrey vs Yorkshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, April 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Surrey Squad
|Players
|Smith Bryony, Monaghan Alice, Scholfield Paige, Davidson-Richards Alice, Chathli Kira Meghan, Spence Jemima, Moore Kalea, Brown Maitlan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Gregory Danielle, Coleman Tilly
|Bench
|Capsey Alice, Dunkley Sophia, Wyatt Danielle
Yorkshire Squad
|Players
|Winfield Lauren, Boyce Georgie, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Ward Maddie, Thomas Erin, Campbell Ami, Langston Beth, Slater Rachel, Cooper Claudie, Woolston Jessica
|Bench
|Blackwell Ines, Hall Grace, Rainey Hannah
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet