Squads Hampshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026

List a

HAM
HAM

272

SUR
SUR

259

Playing

HAM
HAM
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Smith Bryony

all rounder

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Bench

HAM
HAM
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Capsey Alice

all rounder

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet