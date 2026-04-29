Squads Hampshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Kemp Freya
bowler
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Spence Jemima
batsman
Smith Linsey
bowler
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Moore Kalea
bowler
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Bell Lauren
bowler
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Harman Nancy
bowler
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Sturge Megan
bowler
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet