Gulshan Jha
bowler
|Full name:
|Gulshan Jha
|Nationality:
|Nepal
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|3
|27
|3
|Innings
|23
|3
|25
|3
|Overs
|116.3
|9.0
|122.3
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|740
|42
|791
|42
|Wickets
|21
|2
|21
|2
|Avg
|35.23
|21
|37.66
|21
|SR
|33.28
|27
|35
|27
|Eco
|6.35
|4.66
|6.45
|4.66
|BB
|3
|1
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|3
|27
|3
|Innings
|20
|1
|23
|1
|Not outs
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Runs
|488
|35
|550
|35
|Balls Faced
|650
|21
|717
|21
|Avg
|32.53
|35
|30.55
|35
|SR
|75.07
|166.66
|76.7
|166.66
|Fours
|34
|1
|39
|1
|Fifties
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Sixies
|22
|3
|24
|3
|Highest
|67
|35
|67
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0