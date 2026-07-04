Gulshan Jha

Gulshan Jha

bowler

Full name:Gulshan Jha
Nationality:Nepal
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches243273
Innings233253
Overs116.39.0122.39.0
Balls----
Maidens2020
Runs7404279142
Wickets212212
Avg35.232137.6621
SR33.28273527
Eco6.354.666.454.66
BB3131
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches243273
Innings201231
Not outs5050
Runs4883555035
Balls Faced6502171721
Avg32.533530.5535
SR75.07166.6676.7166.66
Fours341391
Fifties3030
Sixies223243
Highest67356735
Hundreds0000

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