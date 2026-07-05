Harry James Nielsen

Harry James Nielsen

wicket keeper

Full name:Harry James Nielsen
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Adelaide Strikers

South Australia Redbacks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches372338
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches372338
Innings691925
Not outs727
Runs1797449379
Balls Faced4166522330
Avg28.9826.4121.05
SR43.1386.01114.84
Fours2124033
Fifties1020
Sixies495
Highest11411044
Hundreds210

Harry Nielsen News

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The latest news about Harry Nielsen cricket player is collected here: details about the relationship between the players in the team, past results and predictions of how the upcoming cricket matches will go.

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