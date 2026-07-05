Harry James Nielsen
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Harry James Nielsen
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|23
|38
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|37
|23
|38
|Innings
|69
|19
|25
|Not outs
|7
|2
|7
|Runs
|1797
|449
|379
|Balls Faced
|4166
|522
|330
|Avg
|28.98
|26.41
|21.05
|SR
|43.13
|86.01
|114.84
|Fours
|212
|40
|33
|Fifties
|10
|2
|0
|Sixies
|4
|9
|5
|Highest
|114
|110
|44
|Hundreds
|2
|1
|0
Harry Nielsen NewsView all
The latest news about Harry Nielsen cricket player is collected here: details about the relationship between the players in the team, past results and predictions of how the upcoming cricket matches will go.