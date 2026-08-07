Harsheed Anantakumar Chohan

Harsheed Anantakumar Chohan

bowler

Full name:Harsheed Anantakumar Chohan
Nationality:Tanzania

Teams

2026 Teams

Tanzania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2323
Innings2121
Overs63.063.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs389389
Wickets2020
Avg19.4519.45
SR18.918.9
Eco6.176.17
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2323
Innings1515
Not outs44
Runs8585
Balls Faced5454
Avg7.727.72
SR157.4157.4
Fours77
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest2525
Hundreds00

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