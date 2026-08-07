Harsheed Anantakumar Chohan
bowler
|Full name:
|Harsheed Anantakumar Chohan
|Nationality:
|Tanzania
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|23
|Innings
|21
|21
|Overs
|63.0
|63.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|389
|389
|Wickets
|20
|20
|Avg
|19.45
|19.45
|SR
|18.9
|18.9
|Eco
|6.17
|6.17
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|23
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|85
|85
|Balls Faced
|54
|54
|Avg
|7.72
|7.72
|SR
|157.4
|157.4
|Fours
|7
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|25
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0