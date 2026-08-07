International career

Hasan Raza was born on 11 March 1982. He played for the Pakistan national cricket team from 1996 to 2005. Raza was a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. His bowling was not flashy but very effective. He used patience and accuracy to control the game. Many people compared him to other left-arm spinners like India’s Pragyan Ojha and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan. Even though he did not reach their fame, his control and skill helped him perform well in tough moments.

In limited-overs cricket, especially T20s, Raza kept the runs low. His economy rate in T20 internationals was only 5.76 runs per over. This was a great achievement. Fans remember his good performances in the 2012 T20 World Cup. Some call him “Hasan Raza 14” because of his strong games in that tournament and the jersey number confusion linked to 2014.

1996

Test debut for Pakistan against Zimbabwe at Faisalabad from October 24 to 26.

ODI debut for Pakistan against Zimbabwe at Quetta on October 30.

At the time of his debut, Hasan was believed to be only 14 years and 233 days old, which could have been a world record for the youngest Test player. This claim led to investigations about his age.

1999

Played his last ODI for Pakistan against Sri Lanka at Sharjah on October 22.

2000 - Early 2000s

Struggled with form and was taken away from international matches for some time.

2004

Recalled to the Pakistan team for matches against Australia and Zimbabwe.

Played two more Test matches against Zimbabwe before being replaced again.

2005

Played his last Test match for Pakistan against England at Lahore from November 29 to December 3.

2007

Captained Pakistan A team in a tournament in Abu Dhabi with teams like India A, Sri Lanka A, UAE, Kenya, and the Netherlands.

Scored 105 not out in the final against India A.

Pakistan A won the tournament, and Hasan was praised for his captaincy and batting.

Later replaced as captain by Bazid Khan due to disciplinary reasons.

Continued playing domestic cricket and represented Pakistan A.

2012

Made T20 International debut for Pakistan on September 5 against Australia in Dubai.

Played a key role in the 2012 T20 World Cup, especially with a strong bowling performance of 2 wickets for 12 runs in a crucial match against Australia.

2014

Played only one ODI on October 10 against Australia, taking 1 wicket for 68 runs.

From 2012 to 2014, he played 10 T20Is and 1 ODI for Pakistan.

Leagues Participation

The Indian Cricket League (ICL) was an unofficial cricket league that started before the IPL became popular. Many players joined it because they wanted more chances to play and earn money. Hasan Raza joined the ICL after feeling left out by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Indian Cricket League

Hasan Raza scored many runs in Pakistan's domestic cricket. But selectors did not pick him often for the national team because he could not perform well internationally. Feeling frustrated with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Hasan joined the unofficial Indian Cricket League (ICL). In his first season there, he became the leading run scorer.

Year Team Notes — Indian Cricket League Leading run scorer in first season

Domestic career

Raza Hasan was born on July 8, 1992, in Sialkot. Cricket was part of his life from a young age. He played as a right-handed batsman and bowled well. He started playing in local youth teams and showed his skill in the Under-19 level.

He made his first-class debut for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in February 2009. In that game, he took 3 wickets for 24 runs. His team won by a big margin. This showed he could play well at a higher level.

When Raza was 17, selectors noticed him. He took nine wickets in a series against Zimbabwe Under-19s. Because of that, he joined the 2009 ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. This tournament helps young players grow.

Raza Hasan is different from Hasan Raza, another Pakistani cricketer. Hasan Raza was said to start international cricket at 14, but this claim caused confusion. Raza Hasan started international T20 cricket at age 20.

Raza scored many runs in Pakistan’s domestic cricket. He did not get many chances in the national team because he could not repeat his domestic form internationally. He was unhappy with the Pakistan Cricket Board and joined the unofficial Indian Cricket League (ICL). In his first ICL season, he scored the most runs.

Records and achievements

Raza Hasan played many matches for Pakistan in different formats. He took many wickets and scored runs that helped his team win games. The list below shows important numbers and moments from his career.

One Day Internationals (ODIs)

Matches played: 25

Wickets taken: 30

Bowling average: 28.33

Best bowling: 4 wickets for 35 runs

Economy rate: 5.34 runs per over

Test Matches

Matches played: 10

Wickets taken: 25

Bowling average: 32.80

Best bowling: 5 wickets for 62 runs

Economy rate: 3.38 runs per over

T20 Internationals

Matches played: 18

Wickets taken: 22

Bowling average: 27.45

Best bowling: 3 wickets for 22 runs

Economy rate: 7.25 runs per over

Highlights:

In 1999, he played in the Coca Cola Cup and scored 77 runs, his highest score, against West Indies.

In 2002, he returned to Test cricket and scored 50 runs in each of two matches against Australia.

In 2005-2006, he won the EurAsia Cup. Raza was the second top scorer with 244 runs in 5 matches. His batting average was 122. The highest scorer was Shikhar Dhawan from India.

Personal life

Raza Hasan is a well-known cricket player from Pakistan. His life has had some good times and some problems.

Family

Raza Hasan studied at St. Patrick's High School in Karachi. Information about his wife or children is not available.

Finance

In September 2024, Raza Hasan’s wealth was about 677 thousand US dollars.

Scandals

In early 2015, Raza Hasan faced trouble. He tested positive for cocaine. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) banned him for two years. PCB said they followed all rules. Hasan said he did not get a fair chance to explain his side. He asked for a hearing, but the ban stayed. The media talked a lot about this case. Some reports mentioned past problems. His team, National Bank of Pakistan, started legal action. Many fans thought the punishment was too strict because Hasan was only 22 years old.

Fans

Raza Hasan has about 1,200 followers on Instagram.