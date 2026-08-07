Munir Riaz

Munir Riaz

bowler

Full name:Munir Riaz
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Rawalpindi Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches51
Innings81
Overs98.33.0
Balls--
Maidens150
Runs39921
Wickets142
Avg28.510.5
SR42.219
Eco4.057
BB72
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches51
Innings20
Not outs20
Runs230
Balls Faced290
Avg00
SR79.310
Fours30
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest230
Hundreds00

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