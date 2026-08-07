Munir Riaz
bowler
|Full name:
|Munir Riaz
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|5
|1
|Innings
|8
|1
|Overs
|98.3
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|0
|Runs
|399
|21
|Wickets
|14
|2
|Avg
|28.5
|10.5
|SR
|42.21
|9
|Eco
|4.05
|7
|BB
|7
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|5
|1
|Innings
|2
|0
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|23
|0
|Balls Faced
|29
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|79.31
|0
|Fours
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|23
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0