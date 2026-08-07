Mohammad Aamer Sohail Ali

Mohammad Aamer Sohail Ali

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Aamer Sohail Ali
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Rawalpindi Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches47156137228
Innings46125147187
Overs397.1806.01345.41252.1
Balls----
Maidens801725134
Runs1049370338975709
Wickets2585102164
Avg41.9643.5638.234.81
SR95.3256.8979.1545.81
Eco2.644.592.894.55
BB44114
4w1135
5w0010
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches47156137228
Innings83155228226
Not outs3566
Runs2823478087187031
Balls Faced5103729700
Avg35.2831.8639.2731.95
SR55.3265.500
Fours383000
Fifties13313544
Sixies8000
Highest205134205134
Hundreds55229

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