Mohammad Aamer Sohail Ali
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Aamer Sohail Ali
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|47
|156
|137
|228
|Innings
|46
|125
|147
|187
|Overs
|397.1
|806.0
|1345.4
|1252.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|80
|17
|251
|34
|Runs
|1049
|3703
|3897
|5709
|Wickets
|25
|85
|102
|164
|Avg
|41.96
|43.56
|38.2
|34.81
|SR
|95.32
|56.89
|79.15
|45.81
|Eco
|2.64
|4.59
|2.89
|4.55
|BB
|4
|4
|11
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|3
|5
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|47
|156
|137
|228
|Innings
|83
|155
|228
|226
|Not outs
|3
|5
|6
|6
|Runs
|2823
|4780
|8718
|7031
|Balls Faced
|5103
|7297
|0
|0
|Avg
|35.28
|31.86
|39.27
|31.95
|SR
|55.32
|65.5
|0
|0
|Fours
|383
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|13
|31
|35
|44
|Sixies
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|205
|134
|205
|134
|Hundreds
|5
|5
|22
|9