International career

Hemang Patel (born 20 November 1998) is an Indian cricketer. Although he has not yet made his debut in international cricket, Patel has gained recognition for his performances in domestic cricket.

Domestic career

Hemang Patel is an all-rounder from Gujarat. He plays in all three formats of domestic cricket: First-Class, List A, and T20. He started his First-Class career with Gujarat against Vidarbha in January 2023. His latest match was against Kerala in February 2025.

Hemang made his List A debut for Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on 25 September 2018. His most recent List A match was against Haryana at Vadodara on 12 January 2025. He debuted in T20 cricket for Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 21 February 2019. His last T20 match was against Karnataka at Indore on 5 December 2024.

Hemang bowls right-arm medium pace. He is good at using cutters, seam-up deliveries, and sometimes swinging the ball. His economy rate in T20s has been solid, with an impressive 6.56 in his first season of Syed Mushtaq Ali. He also plays an important role with the bat, often scoring quick runs in key moments to help his team.

In the 2021 Reliance G-1 Senior Men T20 tournament, Hemang performed well. He scored 22 runs off 14 balls and took 3 wickets for 31 runs in 4 overs against Saurashtra. Gujarat won the match by 3 runs.

In January 2025, Hemang helped Gujarat with a score of 54 runs in a match against Haryana. His good form in domestic cricket shows he has the potential to get noticed for higher-level opportunities, such as the IPL.

Records and achievements

Hemang Patel has achieved a lot in his domestic career. He has been consistent with both bat and ball, helping his team in several important matches.

January 2025: Scored 54 runs in a match against Haryana, playing an important role in Gujarat's success.

January 30, 2025: Played against Himachal Pradesh. Though he did not take any wickets, he contributed greatly on the field.

September 25, 2018: Debuted in List A for Gujarat in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

February 21, 2019: Debuted in T20 cricket for Gujarat in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Personal life

Hemang Patel keeps his personal life private. Not much is known about his family or other details. He focuses mostly on his cricket career and public appearances.

Family

There is no public information about Hemang Patel's family, wife, or children.

Finance

Hemang Patel’s exact net worth is not known. However, considering his career in domestic cricket, involvement in T20 leagues, and possible endorsement deals, his net worth is estimated between ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore (around $130,000 to $650,000) at this stage.

Scandals

In 2019, Hemang Patel was linked to a betting scandal during the IPL. He was reportedly arrested with others involved in illegal betting at a café that showed IPL matches. The investigation revealed that Hemang placed bets on matches, including one between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab.

Fans

Hemang Patel has around 4.7k followers on Instagram, where fans follow his career and personal updates.